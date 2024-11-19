Xi says looking forward to further enhancing China-Brazil ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, as well as international and regional issues of common interest. Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit to the country at the invitation of President Lula. Xi also extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Brazil.

Noting that he has visited Brazil four times and witnessed the development and changes in the country over the past 30 years, Xi said he feels very close to Brazil as he again stepped onto this passionate land. China and Brazil are like-minded friends with the same aspirations and good partners forging ahead hand in hand, Xi said. Although separated by oceans, China and Brazil, two major developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively, are attracted to each other and echo each other at a distance, he said. In recent years, the two countries have continued to deepen political mutual trust, yielded fruitful results in practical cooperation, achieved flourishing people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and showed new vitality of the times in the traditional friendship, Xi said.

China and Brazil have also jointly made the just voice of the Global South in the international arena and made important contributions to promoting world peace and development, Xi added. As China and Brazil celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, relations between the two countries stand at an important historical juncture of building on past achievements and forging ahead, he said. Xi said he believes the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and usher in a new "golden 50 years" for China-Brazil relations.