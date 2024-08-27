Xinhua Issues Think Tank Report on The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse — The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports

By Xinhua Institute
Sports are a cornerstone of human civilization. In China, the rich tapestry of its ancient culture and modern sports resonate harmoniously, crafting a grand symphony for the new era. This era signals China's journey toward becoming a sports powerhouse, with the world observing its dynamic and colourful blueprint.
The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has developed a comprehensive and visionary theoretical framework for transforming China into a sports powerhouse. Sports have been seamlessly integrated into the Five- Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four- Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, infusing new energy into this pursuit.
Read the full report here.
Xi Jinping's important discourses on sports distil the ideological essence of the CPC's work in this field over the past century. They explore new dimensions for Marxist sports theory and practice, rooted deeply in history and holding significant contemporary value.
In a world of unprecedented change, the value of sports has never been more profound. Sports serve as a platform for cultural integration and a bridge for cross-ethnic communication. By fostering cross-border and transcultural exchanges, sports enhance mutual understanding and respect, contributing to global peace and development. They promote friendship, encourage sharing, and improve governance, offering a model for the world. China's journey to becoming a sports powerhouse carries exceptional significance for the future of global sports.
As time progresses, Xi Jinping's discourses on sports continue to evolve, guiding China and offering valuable insights to the world.
Xinhua