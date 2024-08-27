Independent Online
Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Xinhua Issues Think Tank Report on The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse — The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports

Xinhua has issued a think tank report on The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse.

Published 59m ago

By Xinhua Institute

Sports are a cornerstone of human civilization. In China, the rich tapestry of its ancient culture and modern sports resonate harmoniously, crafting a grand symphony for the new era. This era signals China's journey toward becoming a sports powerhouse, with the world observing its dynamic and colourful blueprint.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has developed a comprehensive and visionary theoretical framework for transforming China into a sports powerhouse. Sports have been seamlessly integrated into the Five- Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four- Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, infusing new energy into this pursuit.

Read the full report here.

Xi Jinping's important discourses on sports distil the ideological essence of the CPC's work in this field over the past century. They explore new dimensions for Marxist sports theory and practice, rooted deeply in history and holding significant contemporary value.

This report clarifies the connection between the aspiration to become a sports powerhouse and the broader Chinese Dream. It highlights the theoretical advancements and practical achievements in this endeavour under Xi Jinping's guidance. It details the "5C system" of his sports discourses and captures the transformative period as China actively builds a sports powerhouse and promotes a Healthy China. Furthermore, it underscores the global impact of Xi Jinping's ideas on sports.

China's path to becoming a sports powerhouse is both a historical journey and a contemporary reality; it encompasses specific goals and broad ambitions; it is relevant both domestically and globally. The dream of a sports powerhouse aligns with the Olympic vision, jointly scripting the sports narrative of Chinese modernization and forging a path for sports to advance human civilization.

As China progresses towards the great rejuvenation of the nation, sports are increasingly interwoven with all facets of society, subtly transforming lifestyles and fostering broader connections. The effort to build a sports powerhouse is linked to public happiness, economic growth, cultural prosperity, social harmony, and national revival. Through collective efforts in mass sports, competitive sports, and the sports industry, China is steadily advancing toward this goal, enriching the dream of a sports powerhouse with deeper significance in the new era.

In a world of unprecedented change, the value of sports has never been more profound. Sports serve as a platform for cultural integration and a bridge for cross-ethnic communication. By fostering cross-border and transcultural exchanges, sports enhance mutual understanding and respect, contributing to global peace and development. They promote friendship, encourage sharing, and improve governance, offering a model for the world. China's journey to becoming a sports powerhouse carries exceptional significance for the future of global sports.

As time progresses, Xi Jinping's discourses on sports continue to evolve, guiding China and offering valuable insights to the world.

Xinhua

