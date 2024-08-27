Xinhua Issues Think Tank Report on The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse — The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports

This report clarifies the connection between the aspiration to become a sports powerhouse and the broader Chinese Dream. It highlights the theoretical advancements and practical achievements in this endeavour under Xi Jinping's guidance. It details the "5C system" of his sports discourses and captures the transformative period as China actively builds a sports powerhouse and promotes a Healthy China. Furthermore, it underscores the global impact of Xi Jinping's ideas on sports.

China's path to becoming a sports powerhouse is both a historical journey and a contemporary reality; it encompasses specific goals and broad ambitions; it is relevant both domestically and globally. The dream of a sports powerhouse aligns with the Olympic vision, jointly scripting the sports narrative of Chinese modernization and forging a path for sports to advance human civilization.

As China progresses towards the great rejuvenation of the nation, sports are increasingly interwoven with all facets of society, subtly transforming lifestyles and fostering broader connections. The effort to build a sports powerhouse is linked to public happiness, economic growth, cultural prosperity, social harmony, and national revival. Through collective efforts in mass sports, competitive sports, and the sports industry, China is steadily advancing toward this goal, enriching the dream of a sports powerhouse with deeper significance in the new era.