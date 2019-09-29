SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's rebels claimed they launched a major attack on the border of Saudi Arabia, releasing video purporting to show captive Saudi soldiers and equipment.
The images of the attack released by the rebels, known as Houthis, show armored vehicles with stenciled Saudi markings, arms and ammunition the rebels claim they seized.
The video also shows fighting in a mountainous area, with Houthi fighters apparently attacking Saudi troops in armored vehicles.
It shows what appear to be corpses and wounded in Saudi military uniforms. Several identified themselves as Saudis.
The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge the attack. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis on behalf of an internationally recognized Yemeni government since 2015.