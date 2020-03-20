NewsWorld
A Pakistani boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against Covid-19 offers Friday prayers with others at a local mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Picture: B.K. Bangash/AP
'You are not invincible, this virus can kill you,' WHO chief warns world's youth

By dpa and Reuters

Geneva - Young people around the world must face the reality that the coronavirus disease Covid-19 does not only hit older generations but also large numbers of younger people, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

"You are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you," the World Health Organization (WHO) director general said.

The pandemic, which has resulted in more than 210,000 confirmed infections and 9,000, reported deaths requires not only cooperation among countries but also among generations, Tedros stressed, thanking young people who are protecting elders by protecting themselves.

He told a virtual press conference: "Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

"I'm grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus," the WHO chief said.

Residents of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus as they walk along a street. Some countries around the world lack the equipment and trained health workers to respond to the threat of Covid-19 virus. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for others, it causes severe illness. Picture: Diomande Ble Blonde/AP


Somali schoolchildren walk home, while other people wear surgical masks after the government announced the closure of schools and universities and banned large gatherings, following the announcement on Monday of the country's first case of the new coronavirus, in the capital Mogadishu. Picture: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP
