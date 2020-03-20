'You are not invincible, this virus can kill you,' WHO chief warns world's youth

Geneva - Young people around the world must face the reality that the coronavirus disease Covid-19 does not only hit older generations but also large numbers of younger people, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

"You are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you," the World Health Organization (WHO) director general said.

The pandemic, which has resulted in more than 210,000 confirmed infections and 9,000, reported deaths requires not only cooperation among countries but also among generations, Tedros stressed, thanking young people who are protecting elders by protecting themselves.

He told a virtual press conference: "Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

"I'm grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus," the WHO chief said.