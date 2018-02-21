London - The singer Eddy Amoo of the British soul band The Real Thing has died aged 74.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our brother and inspiration, Eddy Amoo, who passed away on [Friday] 23rd February, age 74," the other two members of the band, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, tweeted.

"Eddy was a showman and a legend," the tweet said.

The BBC reported that Amoo died unexpectedly in Australia.

The band was once dubbed "the black Beatles," and had its origins in the so-called Merseybeat boom of bands from the Liverpool area in the 1960s.

Their greatest hit was their number 1 smash "You To Me Are Everything" in the 1970s, but they enjoyed success through the decade with other hits like "Can't Get By Without You" and "Can You Feel the Force?"

Eddy and Chris are the sons of immigrants from Ghana who settled in the north-western English port city at the mouth of the river Mersey.

The band had been on tour before Eddy's death. The remaining members of the band tweeted that they would continue the tour from April 7.

"The fans' support makes us realize how much love there is for The Real Thing, so we're doing this for them, and for Eddy, whose wish it would be for us to still feel the force," Chris Amoo tweeted.

dpa