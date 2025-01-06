Zelenskyy said in an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman that he knows Russian language well but sincerely despises the Russian people, which many in Russia interpreted as a manifestation of the Ukrainian leader's Russophobia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has violated the rules of political correctness between belligerent states by saying he despises the Russian people, Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"The being without authority has violated the rules of political correctness between warring countries. While it is possible to give extremely negative assessments to the elites making up a regime, it is not fair to generalise and condemn an entire people. It is permissible to criticise the army, leaders, parties, or businesses, but it is unfair to blame an entire people," Medvedev said on Russian social network VK.

The official also said that this was also the case with Nazi Germany, when it was common to say that "the Nazis are criminals, but the whole nation cannot be hated."

Medvedev also stated that for the Russian people, personal revenge against Zelenskyy should not end after his removal from office.