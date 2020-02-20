Pretoria - A Zimbabwean woman who had been quarantined at Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in Harare for a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19), tested negative of the deadly disease, the Herald newspaper reported on Thursday.
“I can safely confirm that the Zimbabwean traveller was identified through our surveillance system at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport having noted that she had been to the epicentre of this coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan,” the Herald newspaper quoted health and child care minister Obadiah Moyo as saying.
“In order to protect our nation, the candidate had to be isolated immediately. To me, this shows that our system is working well and is a sign of good preparedness.”
Moyo added that tests showed the country’s laboratory testing for COVID-19 was fully functional.
“Our scientists managed to test the traveller and confirmed her to be negative for COVID-19 like what the authorities in China had also confirmed,” he said.