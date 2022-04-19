Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over Severe Flooding in South Africa

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to President Ramaphosa over the devastating floods in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, conveyed his condolences to the victims of the disaster. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected.

Story continues below Advertisment

XI said he was confident that under the strong leadership of the South African government, the people in the disaster area will “surely”overcome the disaster and rebuild homes at an early date. On Monday, Ramaphosa said that a National State of Disaster had been declared after cabinet held a special session. To date, more than 440 people had lost their lives in KwaZulu-Natal and approximately 48 people are reportedly missing or are unaccounted for.

“We are a nation united in our determination to assist those who have lost their homes and possessions, and who are in desperate need of food, water and shelter. “The rains of the last week have caused extensive damage to houses, businesses, roads, bridges and water, electricity, rail and telecommunications infrastructure. “The flooding has disrupted fuel and food supplies.“ Ramaphosa said.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said nearly 4,000 homes had been completely destroyed and over 8,300 homes have been partially damaged. It is estimated that more than 40,000 people have been displaced by the floods. “This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort. The lives, health and well-being of thousands of people are still at risk. The floods have caused great economic and social damage.“

Story continues below Advertisment