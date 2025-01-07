Young mom found raped and murdered in Dunoon

A man is on the run following the murder and rape of a young mom on New Year’s Day. Sinesipho Ncwadi, 25, went to the beach with her friends the evening before her demise, and left after midnight to her home in Dunoon.

It is unclear how and where she met with her killer, a soccer coach, who worked with the Cape Town Spurs. The victim’s cousin, Anathi Ncwadi, explained: “She left her friends at the beach and got into a taxi which took her to Dunoon. She had been drunk when she went home. “Her friends heard in the afternoon that she didn’t make it home when Sinesipho’s roommate informed them.

“They didn’t think much of it, believing she was simply busy drinking. The roommate then called the friends hours later and said she had been killed. They said the killer had been on the run and was in Dunoon to hide at his aunt’s house. “The aunt wasn’t at home, so her tenant allowed him to stay for two days.” The cousin said the tenant went to church and left him at his place.

“When he returned home, the flat was locked and he tried calling the suspect but he couldn’t get through. “He decided to get in through the window and made the gruesome discovery of Sinesipho’s naked body, and the flat had been ransacked. She had been strangled. He called the community members and the police. “It is suspected that the killer could have lured her to the house with beers.”

Anathi said the murder has left them devastated. “This is painful and the worst thing is that she has a young child, who is only four-years-old. “We had to identify her body on Monday, which was a difficult task. We want justice for Sinesipho because the suspect has been on the run since the incident.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said they have registered a murder case. “This office can confirm that a case of murder and rape are under investigation at Milnerton police station, following an incident where the 25-year-old victim’s body was found covered on the bed at Ngena Street in Dunoon. The investigation continues and no arrest has been made.” Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Luyolo Lengisi, founder and director of #Langaformen, an organisation dedicated to empowering men to understand and prevent gender-based violence (GBV), said they were disturbed by the tragic loss of Ncwadi’s life. “This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder of the alarming rise in GBV statistics during this festive season. “We have noted that there are a lot of femicide cases during the festive season and the biggest factor is alcohol. Women tend to feel safe around men when they are in ceremonies involving alcohol but men know when to attack. They probably think the government is not functioning well around this time; they use that to their advantage.

“We are disheartened by the stark reality that men’s violence against women continues to plague our nation. The daily reports of rape and murder of girls and women in South Africa are a grim testament to the war waged against them.” They urged the government to declare a state of emergency to address this crisis. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and dignity of all women and girls in our country.