Young Nkandla traditional leader shot dead outside his home

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police attended to a murder complaint at Mpotholo area in Nkandla, where Ibambabukhosi Mzomuhle Zondi, was fatally shot by unknown people outside his home.

DURBAN – A 24-year-old traditional leader was killed at his Nkandla home on Wednesday evening.

“He sustained gunshot wounds on the head, abdomen and leg. The motive for the killing is unknown. The Nkandla police are investigating a case of murder.”

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Zondi was a member of the Zondi Traditional Council.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder and called for law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators.