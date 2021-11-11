Young Nkandla traditional leader shot dead outside his home
Share this article:
DURBAN – A 24-year-old traditional leader was killed at his Nkandla home on Wednesday evening.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police attended to a murder complaint at Mpotholo area in Nkandla, where Ibambabukhosi Mzomuhle Zondi, was fatally shot by unknown people outside his home.
“He sustained gunshot wounds on the head, abdomen and leg. The motive for the killing is unknown. The Nkandla police are investigating a case of murder.”
According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Zondi was a member of the Zondi Traditional Council.
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder and called for law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators.
“We are calling upon members of the community who might have information that could help law enforcement agencies to come forward so that those responsible can face justice,” said Hlomuka.
The MEC sent condolences to the family of Zondi’s family and to the Zondi Traditional Community.
“Senior officials from the department have been dispatched to provide support to the family during this difficult period.”
IOL