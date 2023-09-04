Yuppiechef co-founders purchase an equity stake in Livecopper

Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden, the co-founders of Yuppiechef, have purchased an equity stake in Livecopper through their investment vehicle Moa Holdings. Livecopper is a provider of building fixtures to industry professionals in South Africa.

Through the acquisition Livecopper will accelerate its growth and expand its product offerings as well as leverage the expertise of Smith and Dryden in the e-commerce and retail sectors. According to Smith, they are excited to invest in Livecopper and to partner with its talented team. Smith said: “Livecopper is a well-established company with a strong reputation for quality and customer service. We believe that Livecopper has the potential to be a major player in the building fixtures industry, and we are committed to helping the company achieve its full potential.”

Livecopper was founded in 2012 by Alf Allingham and Andrew Davies. Alf Allingham, MD, Livecopper said that they are confident that Andrew and Shane are the right people to help drive Livecopper in their future plans. “They have a proven track record of success in the e-commerce and retail sectors, and they share our commitment to customer service and quality. We are excited to work with them to grow Livecopper and to meet the needs of our customers,” Allingham said.

Livecopper is an e-commerce platform for industry professionals to source building fixtures such as lighting, plumbing, and sanware. The company offers a range of products as well as value-added services such as sourcing, plan reading, and lighting design. “With Andrew and Shane’s experience in both e-commerce and traditional bricks and mortar retail outlets, we look forward to expanding our sales offering,” said Livecopper founder Andrew Davies.