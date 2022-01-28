Zim man accused of kidnapping and killing seven women in Limpopo abandons bail

PRETORIA – Alleged Limpopo serial killer, 36-year-old Themba Prince Willards Dube abandoned a bail bid when he appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the Zimbabwean national faces seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder, after seven women were killed in and around Polokwane.

Dube also faces an additional count of being an illegal immigrant, according to Malabi-Dzhangi. The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga has decided that Dube be tried before the High Court in Polokwane. The matter is remanded to February 28 at Seshego Magistrate’s Court for further investigations and to get DNA results.

Luck ran out for Dube when he was arrested in November for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who had been allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo the previous month. “He appeared in Seshego on November 5, 2021 on a charge of robbery and kidnapping. “The accused was still in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

It is alleged that Dube would lure women and promise them employment. The NPA said the following victims had been positively identified by their next of kin, but forensic investigations were under way to determine if the bodies positively match the deceased: Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo.

Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, was reported missing in Polokwane during October. Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, was reported missing at Seshego. Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under Seshego policing area.

Andrea Cholo, 25, reportedly kidnapped at Seshego during September. Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a Zimbabwean national who was reported missing at Seshego during August. Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.