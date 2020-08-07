Zim nationals nabbed in Joburg while allegedly selling elephant tusk for R400k

Pretoria - Three Zimbabwean nationals were on Thursday remanded in custody after they were arrested by the the Hawks in Johannesburg while allegedly selling an elephant tusk.

The Hawsk said Radius Mncube (29), Mkhululi Ngwenya (52) and Mgcini Mncube (35) were caught in Bramley in a sting operation when “they were apparently looking for a customer to buy their ill-gotten possession which they had reportedly set a R400 000 (US$22 820) price tag to”.

“In an effort to safeguard South African endangered species and natural resources, the Hawks’ wildlife trafficking team complemented by the [police] national intervention unit from Pretoria arrested three suspects on Tuesday for possession of an elephant tusk,” said police spokesperson spokeswoman Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

She said the three appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act and were remanded in custody.

“Their case has been postponed to 14 August ... for confirmation of their compliance with the Immigration Act and for appointment of their legal representatives.”