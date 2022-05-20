Zimbabwean dildo seller faces hard times

Cape Town - After being on the run for a week, Zimbabwean sex toy seller Ayanda Mponda, who stands accused of exposing minors to pornographic content, luring them to engage in sexual activity and smuggling adult toys, was denied bail, local media in Zimbabwe reported on Thursday. No matter what I’m going through I’ll never say no to sex,I’ll always have sex to feel better 💀💀🤦🏽 — Ayanda Mponda (@ayiie_juicy) May 14, 2022 Mponda, 23, who runs a business called Bedroom Toys, which is mainly run through social media, selling sex toys, has been denied bail by the Mbare Magistrate’s Court and was charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material when she appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court this week, according to iharare.com

She was denied bail after the presiding magistrate ruled she was a potential risk. According to the Zimbabwean Herald, she was on the run for a week after she learnt that police sought to arrest her. It also emerged that she tampered with evidence by taking down her pages, where she was displaying the adult toys. Instagram/Screenshot.

Although sex toys and talk of it remain a taboo subject in Zimbabwe, in 2020, the government licensed Zimbabwe's first premier sex toy store operating in Harare. According to New Zimbabwe.com, company marketing manager Fadzai Jones said Intimate Store believes that Zimbabwe is ready to "take this leap of faith, and this is an opportunity to explore a new level of intimacy and take part in the discussions that promote and advance sexual and reproductive health and rights". "We are providing Zimbabwe with the opportunity to take part in a discreet, private upmarket shopping experience by offering them a range of premium adult sex toys, and at the same time," writes the New Zimbabwean.

