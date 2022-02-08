Zimbabwean woman to pay R20 000 or spend 12 months in South African jail over illicit cigarettes

Pretoria – The Musina Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 34-year-old Zimbabwean woman Tatenda Mashaire after she was found guilty for possession of illicit cigarettes. Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mashaire was arrested last month after a tip-off about illicit cigarettes that were kept at a house at Malale Village in the Tshamutumbu policing area.

“On January 21 a sting operation by members of the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in collaboration with crime intelligence and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was conducted resulting in the arrest of the accused and seizure of boxes containing Remington Gold cigarettes worth R43 684. “Mashaire, who is a Zimbabwean national, appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court and entered into a plea agreement with the State,” said Maluleke. She was sentenced to R40 000 fine or 24 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of similar offence during the period of suspension.

Last year, two members of the SANDF were arrested for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes across the border using an SANDF vehicle. At the time, police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the two soldiers were arrested along with a 30-year-old undocumented foreign national. Mojapelo said police at Beitbridge received information about an army vehicle loaded with illicit cigarettes which were to be delivered to an unidentified buyer around Musina.