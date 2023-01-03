Zulu royals: Prince Simakade requests donations to fund court case against brother King Misuzulu

Durban – Prince Simakade has extended a begging bowl to the public asking for financial donations to help him fund his legal battle to dethrone King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the head of the Zulu nation. The call for donations is contained in a letter using the letterhead of the Prince Simakade KaZwelithini foundation and it was leaked over a week ago.

The letter states that the court case, which is before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, has already cost over R1 million and the bill is expected to balloon. “As you may be aware … our patron HM King Simakade ka Zwelithini instituted review proceedings against a decision of the president not to recognise him as the rightful successor to the late Zulu king; despite the glaring evidence in terms of the recommendations of the Mchunu Panel, the prescripts of our law, facts of the matter, as well as customary law. “Accordingly, and as agreed to by all parties; we expect the matter to be heard before a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court; on 31 May, 1 June and 2 June 2023.

“This matter is bigger than any of the parties involved in it. It’s about the protection of our customs and traditions, our rich history and our future, our pride as a people, our sovereignty, our land and the minerals underneath. “The legal fees to date have exceeded the R1m mark, and as the matter proceeds to court, we expect the fees to escalate even further. “It is for that reason that we request your kind financial support/donations (big or small), to help us cover legal costs,” reads the letter from the foundation.

The court action was launched last year and so far it is all about parties exchanging information such as the gazette President Cyril Ramaphosa relied on to recognise Misuzulu KaZwelithini as king. The letter also shows that Prince Simakade and his supporters are confident of victory based on historical cases where other kings were dethroned. “The Minister of Cogta, Hon Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, informed the National Assembly that there are currently eight (8) kingship disputes in South Africa today.

“It is a matter of grave concern that in most if not all legal proceedings brought against the president, the courts have ruled against the president. “To mention but a few such cases; (a) in the matter concerning the Venda Kingship dispute, between Princess Masindi Mphephu vs President of the Republic and others; in November 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled against the president and revoked the certificate of recognition the president had issued to Tony Ramabulana Mphephu. “In a matter concerning (the) Amampondo Kingship dispute, between Weziwe Sigcawu and others vs President and others; the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against the president, saying he recognised (the) a wrong person for the position of Amampondo Kingship,” reads the letter.

The spokesperson of Prince Simakade, Prince Mandlakapheli told IOL that he has no knowledge about the fundraising drive. "I have no idea about that, I only saw the letter with my contact details. I am waiting for the King's (Prince Simakade) directive on that," he said. [email protected]