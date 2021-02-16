Zuma’s reality show ex to speak at women’s empowerment event in Joburg

Johannesburg - Former President Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancee, Nonkanyiso Conco will be one of the speakers at a women empowerment event organised by the Sahiba Foundation Charity Organisation. Naomi Shuer from Connect Group, will be the other speaker of the day. The event, which will be hosted under the theme, “Woman In Power”, will be a free skills programme expected to be packed with motivational speeches, life skills development as well as practical skills. According to Shahiba’s Chanelle Fourie, the purpose of the event was to better others as well as “inform our women on how they can get opportunities and sustainable programmes”. “We have put together this programme for a limited number of attendees due to Covid-19 regulations and we will be streaming live on our Facebook page to a wide range of other woman at home,” said Fourie.

“The event will take place on February 27 at L. Ron Hubbard House in Johannesburg. We wish to be sponsored by branded items like 25 shirts, 25 caps two pull up banners,” she said.

The event was expected to start at 11am.

Zuma’s former fiancee is no stranger to the spotlight or speaking on women’s issues.

She used to be a host on a KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station, Vuma FM, where she presented show called Women in Conversation with LaConco.

Before that, she hosted a youth show on Umgungundlovu Community Radio every Wednesday evening.

She is now part of Showmax’s Real Housewives of Durban cast.

For more information, go to the charity’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sahibafoundation.co.za/

IOL