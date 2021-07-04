Zuma's supporters and police face each other down

KWAZULU-NATAL police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says everyone who attended the Nkandla gatherings, in support of former president Jacob Zuma, will face the music for defying lockdown regulations. Subsequent to the Constitutional Court judgment to arrest Zuma, throngs of his supporters have gathered outside Zuma's home in Nkandla to support him.

Zuma was expected to hand himself over to the police, but his imprisonment was delayed after his lawyers filed an application to challenge his conviction. However, his supporters continued to converge in large numbers outside his home, defying lockdown level 4 restrictions. Zuma is expected to address media on Sunday evening, following the judgment.

Police, who had been monitoring the situation outside the premises of Zuma's home, temporarily blocked the road leading to his home. Tensions ran high among supporters, who were singing and insulting police for their actions. Mkhwanazi, who was among the Public Order Police, said they have deployed various police forces to identify culprits.

He said police could not act against Zuma's supporters, as they gathered in a public place where anyone could come. However, he said police deployed intelligence – with cameras to follow the culprits after the gathering. "Everyone that is participating on this gathering is committing crime,” he said.

“We have deployed huge personnel around this area, including cameras, and we are identifying all the culprits. We will make sure every person who took part in this unlawful gathering faces the music. "We have cameras and intelligence officials on the ground to identify any suspects," he said. As supporters came from different parts of the country, Mkhwanazi reassured that everyone, including those from outside the province, that culprits will be charged and arrested.

Angry Zuma supporters insulted the police during the stand-off, singing songs inciting violence. As the tensions seemingly ran high, police unblocked the road and the crowed dispersed afterwards. At about 3pm, supporters were still arriving in numbers.