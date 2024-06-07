ANC chooses whiteness over its own again

By Rutendo Matinyarare More than 63% of South Africans voted left, but the ANC has chosen to stick to the middle to placate capitalism's interests in exploiting South Africa's resources and people.

They have voted not to change the apartheid status quo, a vote that clearly says they will continue to outsource their governance to a minority non-elected group of people who dispossessed, exploited, and enslaved the people of South Africa, after funding apartheid. Their decision was to continue to let the banks to profit from sabotaging the rand, at the expense of the poor, and they will continue to turn a blind eye to blatant white corruption and cherry-pick which blacks they throw under the bus. They have opted to maintain a system where those of a fairer race are above the law, and once again, they forgive the obdurate white foe but won’t forgive their own, in rejection of transformation and redress to maintain the apartheid order.

It was a 1994 compromise at a time when the ANC was enjoined to be brave enough and crush white domination, end black dispossession and the enslavement of its people. In his speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is a need to unite the nation -through political power sharing. This is despite the fact that white people who control capital, land, and politics in the Western Cape, have never shared their stolen loot, land or political power at any point in 370 years. A clear indication that they don’t believe in sharing. In fact, whites have not only refused to share but instead have orchestrated to take back political power to entrench their domination.

With this CODESA-type compromise, whites have once again won the soul of South Africa, as the ANC has once again chosen to maintain apartheid in the name of non-restitutive non-racialism. It’s clear at this point, that non-racialism means no reparations for the victim, preservation of unjust white enrichment and continued enslavement of Africans in the name respect for “white” property rights. This effectively means the maintenance of apartheid order which will allow the whites to consolidate white power, as happened over the past ten years.

The whites will again use their wealth to sanction the South African economy, sabotage the ANC’s ability to deliver services, while stalling transformation long enough to ensure regime change in the next election. As the ANC NEC and many believe, this decision brings stability to SA, but this conclusion is erroneous because, at a time when the downtrodden were hoping for the ANC to correct its mistakes and liberate them, they have turned their backs and told them to liberate themselves, from not only the oppressor but also the ANC, as the gatekeepers. The ANC has failed to lead by refusing to take the only decision on the table, and by so doing, they have sown the seeds of revolution.

Another question that arises is, will this government of national unity be feasible if the interests of the left and right are so diametrically opposed that trying to merge them is a fool’s errand? No, it won’t, because the rifts in position, between South Africa’s future resting on BRICS and destroying the imperialist Western world order, will see the left clash endlessly with the pro-Israeli right that is fighting to protect its own right to oppress the native. The ANC once again tried to kick the can down the road, at a time when their only option was remedying past injustice. This was a fatal mistake in this time of global nationalism and a widening gap between the rich and poor, which offers kindle for revolution.

Not only is it the kindle of revolution, but it’s happening at a time when the East and West are once again locked in a Cold War, arming proxies in all geopolitical arenas to advance their interests. Now, with South Africa being a geopolitical pivot whose people now seek liberation from the gatekeeping ANC, expect these powers to light the match. *Written by Rutendo Matinyarare, Chairman of ZASM.