Decades of Poison: Zambia’s Toxic Toll and Mining's Unpaid Debt

Banthati Sekwala Africa plays a vital role in the global supply chain due to its rich mineral resources, including diamonds, cobalt, gold, copper, and platinum-group metals (PGMs). This substantial contribution to the mining industry is contrasted by the unfortunate reality that Africa remains the world's poorest and least developed continent.

One of the major contributing factors to Africa’s colonisation by imperial powers is its vast resources, a driving force behind the ‘Scramble for Africa’ in the late 19th century. A consistent trend by resource-hungry powers is and was to substantially benefit financially from local opportunities for their own gain, leaving with little to no regard to the ramifications of the local environment, labour rights and wellbeing or the imbalanced financial distribution benefits. It has recently been reported that communities in Zambia, specifically Kabwe, are exposed to high levels of lead and zinc with significant health issues being the norm for communities in and near Kabwe. The toxic lead has spread across the city from transportation during mining operations exposing up to 200 000 people and extremely high concentrations of lead in the soil reaching 600 000 milligrams per kilogram, over 300 times the threshold. Excessive lead exposure can cause severe mental health problems, brain damage, and even death resulting from damage to the central nervous system. A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report found that over “95% of children living near the Kabwe mine had elevated blood lead levels, with half requiring urgent treatment”. Survivors could suffer permanent intellectual disability and behavioural disorders, according to the World Health Organisation. The positive elements of mining in Zambia and Africa overall are significant as a substantial contributor to GDP, export earnings, and is an attractive industry for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and job creation. But, is it worth the ongoing health risks?

There have been calls by the HRW for the licenses issued to South Africa, China and local businesses to be revoked because of the belief that the government is enabling the continued lead-contaminated mining. Despite the contestation, it introduces new conversations of neo-colonialism, resource exploitation, as well as governance and accountability. The situation in Kabwe is one example of many highlighting a pattern of wealthier countries and corporations expanding and exploiting the resources of developing countries, a mirror reflection of the dynamic seen in colonial periods. If communities from across the continent have had first hand experience from the tortures of imperialism, why is it that the labour and local community rights along with the wealth distribution generated from these resources are still not effectively distributed? Additionally, the government should prioritise citizens' protection over corporate profits. This issue will persist if the power imbalance between mining labourers, unions, companies, and the government remains unaddressed, especially with new Chinese mining companies entering the industry. With Zambia’s great economic potential, comes great environmental and social responsibility as well as efficient governing systems that ensures sustainable development that reduces poor equitable resource management. Between 1925 and 1974, during which time the Kabwe mine was owned by Anglo-America, it has been discovered that two-thirds of the current lead exposure was released into the environment. In 1974, the Zambian government nationalised the mining industry and operated Kabwe until its closure in 1994. Over 30 years later, inadequate fundamental mining practices, including waste disposal, have resulted in severe, potentially permanent health problems among innocent children and communities. Foreign corporations' extensive influence in the sector must not harm local governments or communities, as we witness the crisis of attacks on communities in resource-dense regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The current focus on short-term economic gains is misguided, as it is deliberately structured to benefit specific parties at the expense of Zambia’s public health status and its economy. This story is not unique to the country, but simply another example showcasing the necessity to hold government authorities and corporations accountable for their environmental and social impacts in developing countries. An argument can be made that for the industry to continue, stricter regulations and sustainability enforcement by nations is needed, and a proposition that former mining companies should be held liable for economic transition, environmental rehabilitation and continual site maintenance. We are living in an era of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy is becoming more popular, thus driving the demand for essential minerals for battery production. With mining gaining new wind, it is essential that African governments prioritise increasing the local processing of goods and minerals to add value domestically, increase job opportunities and decrease import costs. Host countries of mines must re-address the distribution of income generated from the sector to achieve greater more sustainable economic benefits. This requires increased collaboration among stakeholders, policymakers, investors, local governments and communities, workers’ unions and mining companies to re-define mining operations and dynamics. By: Banthati Sekwala