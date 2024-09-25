Innovation must drive inclusive growth in South Africa

Inclusive growth and job creation are not just aspirations—they are imperatives for South Africa. In our pursuit of inclusive development, the government’s strategic priorities must centre on poverty reduction, addressing the high cost of living, and creating a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

The urgency of inclusive growth cannot be overstated, and innovation must be at the heart of this effort. I can affirm that innovation is key to driving this agenda. The question we must ask is: how do we achieve inclusive growth through innovation?

The recent book we launched - ‘Innovation for Inclusive Development and Transformation in South Africa,’ - particularly its chapter on inclusive development, aligns directly with the government’s priorities, especially as articulated by the seventh administration. But this isn’t just about theory; it’s about action. What are we doing to support inclusive growth? And more importantly, how do we tackle the issue of exclusion that continues to plague the country?

Exclusion, whether along racial, gender, or geographical lines, is where marginalised groups - youth, women, the unemployed - are denied meaningful participation in the economy. This exclusion manifests in multiple ways, from unequal access to technology and innovation opportunities to the barriers faced by people in rural areas compared to those in urban centres. The hard reality is that South Africa ranks first globally in terms of inequality.

While this might be seen as a disadvantage, it also presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to use innovation to address these disparities. No other country in the world faces the same scale of inequality, and this creates the perfect environment to think outside the box, applying innovative models to ensure that marginalised groups, especially youth, are empowered to participate in the economy. As the Department of Science and Innovation, we are committed to supporting this government priority. We are working on programs designed to foster social entrepreneurship, such as our grassroots innovation programme, which supports young people with innovative ideas, enabling them to develop these ideas into marketable technology products.

This not only supports start-ups but also shifts youth from being mere job seekers to income earners through their innovations. Take, for instance, drones. We are exploring inclusive models where unemployed graduates can use drones to provide vital services, such as identifying illegal dumping sites or monitoring water quality for municipalities.

Such innovations create income-generating opportunities, while fostering entrepreneurship. We are also rolling out Living Labs - community-based innovation centres equipped with infrastructure like 3D printers and prototyping machinery. These centres allow young people to collaborate on solutions to societal challenges, driving local economic development through innovation.

Our department is focused on removing barriers to innovation for marginalised groups. We will soon issue calls for technology transfers to SMMEs in various sectors, from ICT to e- waste management. The objective is clear: to create skills transfer, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business opportunities for marginalised youth and women. We also have initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of people with disabilities. We have supported young entrepreneurs developing technologies to assist the deaf, such as online interpreters for use in police stations. This is just one example of our intentional efforts to ensure that innovation benefits all South Africans.

But innovation cannot exist in a vacuum. We must also focus on transforming existing sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, tourism, and mining, by using innovation to create opportunities for marginalised groups. At the same time, we must harness new sources of growth, such as the digital economy, renewable energy, and circular economy, to empower youth-based businesses. One untapped area is publicly funded intellectual property (IP) from universities. Often, these innovations remain locked away, inaccessible to entrepreneurs who could use them to start businesses. We are working to link entrepreneurs with this IP to create new commercial opportunities.

Furthermore, we are supporting the procurement of locally developed technologies through a technology acquisition and deployment fund, which helps municipalities and government departments adopt innovative solutions. This not only drives entrepreneurship but also opens up opportunities for young, tech-savvy SMMEs to participate in the economy. Our work is far from done, but I believe we have laid the groundwork for real, measurable change. Innovation is the key to unlocking inclusive growth, and with the right people and partnerships, we can ensure that no one is left behind.

The seventh administration's call for inclusive growth is a call to action, and we are answering it by putting innovation at the centre of our efforts. The future of South Africa depends on it. *Dr Tshepang Mosiea, is the Chief Director of the Innovation for Inclusive Development, Department of Science and Innovation.