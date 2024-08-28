Leon Schreiber’s Home Affairs Digitisation - an automated oppression?

Ricardo Maarman The Minister of Home Affairs Leon Amos Schreiber, a Democratic Alliance member, is lauded as ‘SA's youngest home affairs minister, [who], is all about the energy’; News24 and who beats the digitisation drum to transform Home Affairs, and safeguard national security, Daily Maverick.

The question of 95 Libyan nationals who attended military training in SA (whose charges were later dropped due to, according to the NPA - insufficient evidence to secure successful prosecution) and former Miss South Africa contestant embroiled in an identity theft saga, which according to Schreiber are ‘symptoms of a systemic crisis at Home Affairs’. What really lurks behind Schreiber’s digitisation? Is it to safeguard national security, or to instil a system of Automated Oppression? The Kenyan President William Ruto did not beat around the bush.

He told the Kenyans ‘I have been assured by all the stakeholders led by the Ministries concerned that by December [2023] we will be able to launch the digital IDs where every Kenyan don’t have to carry any paper plastic or otherwise as an ID. Kenyans will be able to be identified digitally using their iris or fingerprints and we can transact without the necessity of people struggling to identify who they are. Newborn [babies] will be assigned a distinct number that will serve as their birth certificate number and later as an identification number for all government services, including, registration of death’.

BankServ Africa, which is wholly owned by the commercial banking industry of South Africa has since, at least 2021, embarked on a journey to develop the National Digital IDs for South Africa. Digital ID requires biometrics, such as facial recognition. Many banks have already started collecting biometrics from their unsuspecting customers under the guise of ‘preventing fraud’.

Digital ID in a more ghoulish rendition is a critical aid to mass surveillance, as is happening in Palestine, with Israel’s ‘'Automated Apartheid’. Israel sells much of its repressive technologies to governments all over the world. China is most notably, one of those countries that co-operate with Israel on these repressive technologies.

The GNU is dominated by pro-Israeli parties such as Schreiber’s DA. Digital ID should not be considered in isolation. It is an integral part of the Digital Currency initiative which is currently being developed by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), yet another private company. The name SARB is a misnomer designed to mislead the public.

Digital Currency will eliminate the use of physical currency, making every transaction traceable and requiring electronic authorisation prior to all transactions. It would allow the GNU to freeze the finances of anyone at the press of a button. It would allow the GNU to automatically restrict the transactions of people as they see fit in line with carbon budgets, for example, one may be allowed to buy only one piece of meat per person per week to ‘save the planet’. Eventually the argument will be made by the likes of Schreiber, that Digital ID is not secure, and that subcutaneous implants is the only solution.

I know this sounds dystopian and almost unbelievable, but how many of us would have believed that the whole world could be placed under Lockdown, and everyone forced to wear face-masks. Remember China was in the forefront of the worldwide Lockdown, once again China is in the lead with respect to the Monkey-Pox global emergency declared by WHO. They are saying that there is no cause for concern, the same trick they played on us at the beginning of Covid-19 while China went full steam ahead. China has empowered local authorities to take the following measures in response to Monkey-Pox since the WHO declaration of a global health emergency, ‘restricting gatherings, suspending work and school or sealing off areas when there is an outbreak’.

China is effectively placed under Lockdown! South Africa, don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by ‘experts’ saying we won’t be Lockdown for Monkey-Pox. Do you recall how Ramaphosa deceived us and announced a 21-day Covid-19 Lockdown, but then the Lockdown was incrementally extended for two years.

Ramaphosa said that no one would be forced to get vaccinated but then he gave companies the power to fire employees who refused to get vaccinated. South Africa, must history repeat itself? Don’t allow them to fool you again! It is of paramount importance that we keep in mind and educate others that this GNU is an unrepresentative government, that ascended to power amidst a voter turnout of 38%.

In addition, the 2024 National & Provincial elections were marred with unprecedented irregularities most glaring of which was the election scoreboard which appeared to have been hacked for a few hours. The integrity of at least two Electoral Commissioners has been brought into serious question. What this means is that our country is currently being governed and laws will be passed affecting all of us by an unrepresentative government. This is absurd!

Tantamount to the Apartheid government’s minority rule. Bizarrely, Schreiber is one of those who accurately predicted the current coalition or GNU political reality we are faced with and that he is benefiting from. Several events are unfolding and although it appears that they are random and in isolation, they are highly interrelated. Monkey-Pox, Digital ID, Digital Currency, the Carbon Budgets legislation and even the collapse of the Opposition Parties, are all road signs to authoritarianism and totalitarianism. Monkey-Pox will trigger a national state of disaster, which will suspend the Bill of Rights. Digital ID and Digital Currency is the basis of mass surveillance and control akin to China’s Social Credit System.

The Carbon Budgets would place restrictions on activities and behaviours throughout our entire society, in the name of ‘saving the planet’. The collapse of the Opposition Parties coupled with co-opting the other parties into the GNU with ministerial positions and money, is essentially creating a disguised one-party state, akin to China. South Africa, when will we wake up and realise that our government is not our own? * Ricardo Maarman, Leader of Azania Peaceful Revolution and author of ‘The Subversion of South Africa’ (available at xarrabooks.com)