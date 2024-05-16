Cape Town International Jazz Festival: Paving the way forward

The resurgence of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival marks a significant stride in the right direction, resonating not only with jazz enthusiasts and organizers but also with the citizens of Cape Town and South Africa as a whole. Unity fosters progress, and South Africa understands the profound impact of such events on the nation’s morale. The timing of the festival couldn’t be more opportune, offering a beacon of hope amidst political fatigue and social challenges, especially in the lead-up to the National Election. As the country stands at a crossroads, the festival symbolizes a gradual shift towards a brighter future.

“It’s regrettable that the National Department of Arts and Culture wasn’t listed as a partner.” While celebrating the success of the festival after a four-year hiatus amid economic strains and politicization, it’s regrettable that the National Department of Arts and Culture wasn’t listed as a partner. Supporting local musicians and artists is crucial, and the festival could have provided an ideal platform for the department to showcase local talent on an international stage. Acknowledgments are due to espAfrika and all contributors who made the Jazz Festival possible, including Dr Iqbal Survé and his family foundation, for their unwavering support and job creation, instilling hope in the city. Amidst the polarizing political landscape, moments like these remind us of the importance of shared experiences beyond politics, offering solace to Cape Town and South Africa. As an advocate for micro-businesses, I eagerly anticipate future events with increased opportunities for SMMEs to benefit as suppliers, paving the way for a bigger and better 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival.