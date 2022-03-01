LETTER: Active citizenry can help deter crime

Police Minister General Bheki Cele crime stats caption please. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) WITH the police minister having released the crime statistics of the past quarter, there is no doubt that crime in South Africa is very bad and urgent interventions are needed. The interventions need not come from only the criminal justice system that normally gets involved when the crime has been committed. Instead, they need to come from society as a whole.

Story continues below Advertisment

Citizens, through various representatives, should demand more from the government is terms of reducing crime. Primarily, the socio-economic factors that influence the surge in crime must be addressed by the relevant government structures. The law must be enforced to deter criminals from committing more crimes. Criminals should be expected to give back to the communities, as a form of retribution. Under-resourced police stations are a huge concern. When people go there to report crimes, they are unable to get the help that should be afforded them.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is high time that communities involve themselves in institutions that serve them, so that they can monitor the challenges that hinder efficient service delivery and take the necessary steps to ensure the challenges are promptly attended to. People’s lives depend on the interventions. Luxolo Mafumana | Joburg