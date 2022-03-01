LETTER: Angie Motshekga is failing Eastern Cape schools

THE media reported some Eastern Cape schools had closed because of a lack of learning material. Apparently the Education Department has yet to deliver stationery at the schools. When the media reported the matter, no education official or spokesperson was interviewed to get the government’s side of the story. Therefore, I’m not sure if the story is true or not. However, there is no way that schools can be closed based on a lie.

The Eastern Cape has a very poor record of matric results. (Unfortunately, matric results are used as a gauge of a school’s performance in provinces, which is wrong.) Therefore, that province should be treated as a special case. It should also be given attention and support. It is very sad and unfortunate schools in that province had to close due to a lack of learning material. I don’t support the move. However, I think it is a desperate measure to force the government to do the right thing. This shows the government does not care about the education of a black child. It is just paying lip service. Otherwise, it would have responded speedily to the education situation in the Eastern Cape.

I expected the biggest teacher union, Sadtu, to make a noise about the lack of learning material at the EC schools. No, Sadtu, which is part of the tripartite alliance, has kept mum. Yet their members are affected. Which side is it on? Last, Education Minister Angie Motshekga should be held accountable for failing to deliver the learning material at the EC schools. The same should apply to the MEC for education in that province. If push comes to shove, they should also be taken to court. THABILE MANGE Mogale City