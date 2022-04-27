LETTER: Freedom month must reflect the progress made by the youth

While major challenges remain to us all in all avenues and dimensions, there is no doubt that significant progress has been made in transforming from a brutal racial- based state into a democratic one. As some, or most of us, have witnessed, either directly or from numerous news reports, it is also imperative to consider how the Freedom Day and month influenced the commonly known and branded “born-frees”.

These youngsters may not have been able to cast that special vote in 1994 and other national elections that followed, but they understand the value of democracy. Some were not even born yet after democracy was attained but their views really do matter. They are all free to express their own feelings and accept who they are irrespective the demographic, ethnographic and religious denominations; unlike how it use to be under the apartheid regime that was overwhelmed with human right abuses.

With regards to education, the born-frees have equal access to education, and learners have access to technology like tablets, smart boards and access to the internet, which helps them when doing research. Own indigenous languages are also officially recognized in schools, making it easy for learners to progress. It is so encouraging that Freedom Month reflects on the progress made, particularly for the youth, who are arguably the largest portion of the population and equally dynamic for economic growth. VIVA! Aluta Continua. Ernest Nartey Hogah

