LETTER: Specialist nursing training necessary to maintain high health standards and skills

THERE is an old adage that says: don't fix it unless it is broken. Training of specialist nurses in South Africa produced the best nurses that were sought after the world over because of their rare skills.

I am shocked to learn about the anticipated changes in their training which continued for years without any glitches and I wonder what has prompted whoever came up with the suggestion to fix something that is clearly not broken. There can be no other reason to do this except to deliberately lower our health standards to the detriment of our patients.