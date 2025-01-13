Matric Results: Our responsibility to support our children

By Professor Lawrence Chauke This morning, as I listened to the radio, it became clear that students and families across South Africa are feeling a heightened sense of tension marked by anxiety and anticipation of the soon to be released matric results.

The release of matric results has turned into a significant event for politicians, parents, educators, students, including the general public. This is because, matriculation symbolises a rite of passage, showcasing a student’s academic abilities, resilience, and a gateway to the future. For parents, matric is the beginning of a better future for their children and for politicians, educational managers and educators, evidence that they are doing their jobs well. It’s understandable that students feel pressure to perform well in order to meet personal goals and societal expectations. Meanwhile, educators, communities, and circuit managers strive for their schools to excel, aiming for recognition among the top performers. This pressure is further amplified by media coverage and the celebrations that accompany the release of results. Unfortunately, the stress experienced by students is often underestimated by those involved.

As we wait for the release of results in the coming weeks, we must recognise the short- and long-term mental health implications of this event if not managed properly. Providing adequate support for students is essential. Research shows that high-stakes exams can instil a fear of failure, leading some students to resort to self-harm, including suicide. It is therefore important for parents, teachers, educators, politicians, communities, and other stakeholders to acknowledge this reality and create a supportive environment to protect our children. Students can be supported through strategies such as establishing mental health resources within communities, offering online and telephonic mental health support services, encouraging open communication, and reminding students that although results are important, failing matric does not determine one’s future. I, too, faced challenges in passing mathematics and had to sit for matric three times before ultimately succeeding. Today, no one would guess that I once struggled to get good grades in matric.Schools should implement programs focusing on stress management and resilience-building, counselling to help students develop coping mechanisms for life's stresses. We should celebrate the effort that students invest in their work, regardless of the outcomes.

Additionally, parents must balance their expectations and avoid placing undue pressure on their children's mental health. As we celebrate the release of matric results, I urge all South Africans to remember the stress this event places on our children and our collective responsibility to support them. By reducing stress and promoting mental wellness, we can create a foundation for a brighter future for our youth. Regards,