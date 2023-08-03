Right to Bank: Widowed mother of two pleads with Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala

Mr. Sim Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer Standard Bank South Africa Dear Mr. Tshabalala,

I hope this letter finds you well, though I must admit, my heart is heavy as I write these words. I am a widow, a mother of two children attending university, and the primary caregiver for my elderly mother. Working at Independent Media has been a lifeline for my family, providing us with the means to make ends meet and strive for a better future. I stand with my colleagues as we collectively express our grave concern regarding Standard Bank's decision to close our company's accounts. It is disheartening to witness the potential loss of my job and the livelihoods of my hard-working colleagues simply because of your apparent disapproval of our shareholder, Dr. Iqbal Survé. This action seems to be politically motivated, and it leaves me wondering about the fairness, morality, and compassion in such a decision.

In these challenging economic times, finding alternative employment is an uphill battle. I fear for my family's financial security and how I will provide for my children's education and care for my elderly mother. We are not just numbers on a balance sheet; we are individuals with responsibilities, aspirations, and a strong work ethic. I understand that the media sector, like many others, is experiencing difficulties. However, punishing innocent employees for reasons unrelated to their performance or dedication is a grave injustice. This decision not only affects our financial well-being but also takes a toll on our emotional and mental state. I implore you, Mr. Tshabalala, and the entire board and management of Standard Bank, to reconsider this course of action. Please take into account the human cost of your decision and the impact it will have on countless families like mine. We are not disposable pawns in a political game; we are hard-working South Africans who deserve fairness and respect.

I beg of you to find a way to resolve this matter without jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands of loyal employees. Let us not lose sight of the value of human lives behind these decisions. Thank you for your time, and I sincerely hope that compassion and empathy prevail in the choices you make. Sincerely,

Operational Division Staff Member, Independent Media, Cape Town – and Standard Bank account holder. * Names withheld for fear of reprisals from the banks. ** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.