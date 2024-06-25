‘We now ask you to rise up’: open letter to Lindiwe Sisulu, Limpho Hani, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Makaziwe Mandela

By Phapano Phasha Open Letter to the following women leaders: Lindiwe Sisulu, Limpho Hani, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Makaziwe Mandela.

Dear Mother's of the Nation, I am writing to you as your political daughter because you are inextricably linked to the liberation struggle of this country and I believe it is politically blasphemous that you are keeping quite when our country is being handed back to the White oppressors. Why are you keeping quite when Cyril Ramaphosa is giving our country that you sacrificed your lives for back to the oppressors?

You are keeping quite whilst the country is going straight to the political cliff and you have allowed very inexperienced politicians and political careerists to gamble and preside over our political future. As woman of a stunner stuff, as Shakespeare will call you, at what point would you decide to rise and stand up and to put your necks on the block as you have done in the past during the trying times of Apartheid? What happened to the revolutionaries and leaders in you?

Are you keeping quite because you have also been bought like the others within the ANC and its alliance or are you keeping quite because you are also suffering from political black mail that others are suffering from? You can't be silent when Apartheid capital, it's political instrument the DA and the internal enemy agent within the ANC have launched an aggressive assault on the ANC and of the aspirations of African people. Our entire heritage of national liberation is on the verge of being squandered by this satanic anti African GNU scam. The ANC is rudderless, African people are crying for your divine African feminine power to lead and defend them from this Neo Apartheid order that is disguised as a GNU.

You dare not fail the future of your children and the future generations in this important epoch, where our freedom, liberty and social justice are at stake. To the best of my political recollection, you have suffered way beyond what I have just characterised here above and you are fearless and courageous women. Some of you have been in prison. Some of you lost loved ones and all of you sacrificed your entire childhood in the struggle for the liberation of our country, only for a racist like Helen Zille to bully the men in the ANC into submission. They are tamed, they are emasculated and they are behaving like obedient Labradors, clearly there is no chance that they will fight against uneducated and vile White racists from the Demonic Alliance led by Helen Zille and her masters.

In the 3000 years of colonial history that I have studied, all people of European descent have never facilitated the liberation of black Africans, why do you think they will liberate us today in the form of a Government of National Unity? Our fathers have failed us and continue to fail us and are selling us literally to their White masters. We now ask you to rise up.

Every young girl and women like me looks up to you, especially many of us who are guided by all your political footsteps and revolutionary morality, yet you are keeping quite when ignorant chauvinism is at its peak. Pick up the spear and lead us. From your daughter,

Phapano Phasha * Phapano Phasha is a Researcher and Policy developer. ** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.