Nuclear war: Africa's vulnerability and need for collective action

By Prof. Kwame Amuah Africa, despite being a nuclear-free zone, is alarmingly susceptible to the devastating consequences of nuclear war. The continent's defenselessness against nuclear threats is exacerbated by the lack of anti-nuclear defence systems, making it highly vulnerable to catastrophic damage.

A limited exchange of 100 nuclear bombs would cause millions of deaths in targeted areas, and the resulting fires could lead to a nuclear winter that would block out the sun and potentially cause human extinction. The threat of nuclear war is escalating due to rising tensions between major powers, particularly with Russia's superiority in hypersonic missiles and weapons, creating a serious danger to humanity when used with nuclear warheads. Russia's hypersonic capabilities, including the Avangard and Kinzhal systems, have significantly enhanced its nuclear deterrent, allowing for faster and more evasive strikes.

This development has lowered the threshold for Russia's use of nuclear weapons, as outlined in President Vladimir Putin's recent address to Russia's Security Council. The conflict in Ukraine has raised concerns about nuclear escalation, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin warning that NATO supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles would cross a "red line," potentially triggering nuclear retaliation. Russia possesses approximately 5,977 nuclear warheads, the United States has around 5,428, and China has an estimated 350-400.

Putin recently addressed Russia's Security Council, outlining changes to the country's nuclear doctrine. He stated that any conventional attack on Russia, supported by a nuclear power, would be regarded as a joint assault on the Russian Federation. Despite being a nuclear-free zone, Africa is not immune to the devastating effects of nuclear war. The continent's lack of anti-nuclear defence systems leaves it exposed to catastrophic consequences. Hundreds of detonations within minutes would cause millions of deaths and injuries, radiation, heat, and blast effects would destroy entire cities, and global climatic changes would lead to nuclear winter.

Regrettably, at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, African leaders, especially President Ramaphosa, failed to highlight this grave and existential danger to the continent. South Africa should have used its founding membership of BRICS to sound alarm at the prospect of nuclear Armageddon. Africa and its citizens are literally sitting ducks in case of nuclear warfare. African leaders have a critical responsibility to prioritise nuclear disarmament, promote regional stability, and foster international cooperation.

As a founding member of BRICS, South Africa should leverage its position to raise awareness about nuclear threats, promote diplomatic solutions, and foster cooperation on nuclear security. To effectively address Africa's vulnerability to nuclear war, the following implementation roadmap is proposed: - Short-term (0-2 years)

- Establish an African Nuclear Forum to promote dialogue and cooperation on nuclear security - Conduct regional workshops to educate policymakers and civil society on nuclear threats - Develop a continental nuclear disarmament strategy

- Medium-term (2-5 years) - Strengthen regional institutions for conflict resolution and peacebuilding - Enhance public awareness and education on nuclear threats through media campaigns

- Foster partnerships with international organisations promoting global peace and security - Long-term (5-10 years) - Develop and implement a comprehensive African nuclear security policy

- Establish a continental nuclear monitoring and early warning system - Promote African leadership in global nuclear disarmament efforts African citizens, policymakers, and civil society organisations must recognise the urgent need for collective action against nuclear threats.

*Prof Kwame Amuah is the Chairman of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice.