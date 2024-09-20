Pravin Gordhan and the role of the media was a dancing act

A good few years ago, on a balmy summer's night I was interviewing a politically connected someone in their palatial home. It was an era of SARS spooks, cigarette smuggling and Pravin Gordhan. As the conversation flowed, I heard the sweet, arousing words every journalist loves whispered in their ear. "I have a scoop for you."

"Pravin Gordhan has money in a bank account in Switzerland," came the soft murmur from my connected entrepreneurial source. It was at the height of the SARS rogue unit and, Gordhan as SARS commissioner at the time, was in hot pursuit of cigarette smugglers and state capturers aka the Guptas. But I was excited, as we all were at the time. Malema had captured public attention with his wild, unfiltered public statements about Gordhan. And ofcourse we lapped it up. Gordhan was under fire from those being pursued. It was a media frenzy.

Despite the alluring words of a scoop, I opted not to write the story of Gordhan's alleged stash in a Swiss bank. Something didn't feel right. More importantly, there was no evidence. Some gave in to the sweet whisperings and ran the story. Now, with his passing and the overwhelming outpouring of grief and praise for his character and legacy, the question must be asked: was the media fair? Its a moment of self reflection and correction. A moment to pause and consider the impact of disinformation in pursuit of a scoop, a story, a front page.

We must, as the fourth estate, take responsibility for peddling the lies and propaganda spewed by those who feared Gordhan. His character assassination was often met with a quiet, gentlemanly denial. He kept his head down and went on with the task at hand - saving the country's coffers from looting thieves, holding the fort from baying, hungry hyenas. Some in the media were played, as we often are. We sometimes miss the mark. We forget the human cost and impact when we get it wrong. The story becomes the prize. The implications and impact on family is often not our moral obligation. And Gordhan was a deeply committed family man.

Listening and watching the attendees at his memorial was a jolt into the past. The eulogies from those across all walks of life, faith and colours represented all that we are as South Africans. The coffin draped in our country's flag, the magnificent send off, the presidential attendance, the cultural tapestry, diversity and rich history is all that defined Gordhan's legacy. His death was a melting pot as was his life. Reading about how, as he lay on his deathbed, he gave clear instructions for his funeral, speaks of a man who, till the end, was proudly patriotic. He wanted his body to be flown back to his home in Durban in a SAA flight. Proudly South African till the end.