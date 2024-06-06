Risks for Ramaphosa: The perils of a coalition deal with the DA

Bayethe Msimang The recent revelation that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has established a negotiation team for potential coalition talks with the African National Congress (ANC) has sent ripples through the political landscape of South Africa.

According to media reports prominent figures like Helen Zille and Tony Leon are spearheading these discussions, indicating a significant shift from the DA's pre-election stance, which was heavily critical of the ANC. Previously, the DA's campaign rhetoric was filled with vehement criticisms of the ANC, accusing it of state capture, cadre deployment, and widespread corruption. DA leader John Steenhuisen and other party officials consistently portrayed the ANC as a failing party. The change in the DA's tone post-election raises questions about the political dynamics and motivations at play.

This strategic pivot comes in the wake of the ANC's unprecedented electoral setback, where it failed to secure a majority for the first time since the 1994 first democratic elections. The DA likely views this as an opportune moment to exert influence and possibly gain concessions from a weakened ANC. Cyril Ramaphosa, who faces vulnerability due to these election results, might be compelled to forge new alliances to bolster his support within the National Assembly, especially with the presidential elections on the horizon.

The implications of a potential coalition are profound. Ramaphosa, in seeking to retain his presidency, might have to concede significant ground to the DA, which could demand key positions or policy changes in return for their support. Such concessions could shift the political landscape dramatically, moving away from a purely ANC-led government for the first time since the end of apartheid. Some critics don't understand how the ANC leaders are ready to even trust or negotiate a coalition with the DA after so many motions of no confidence and open sabotage of the ANC's work in the last few years.

Moreover, people like Gayton McKenzie have expressed concerns on Twitter, suggesting that this coalition could elevate DA representatives to prominent national roles, despite their controversial positions and perceived alignment with interests outside of South Africa. Allegations that the DA is influenced by foreign entities, particularly from the United States, adds another layer of complexity, casting doubts on the independence and sovereignty of Ramaphosa’s potential leadership in such a coalition. In conclusion, the prospective coalition between the ANC and DA presents numerous risks for Ramaphosa.

It threatens to undermine his authority and the traditional dominance of the ANC, potentially aligning South African politics more closely with foreign interests and ideologies that diverge from its liberation legacy. This coalition could reshape the country's political framework, altering its course in ways that might be irreversible. * Bayethe Msimang is an independent writer and analyst.