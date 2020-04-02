3 ways to supplement your income during the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

It’s no surprise that many small business owners, or even full-time employees, are feeling the pinch with the recent coronavirus outbreak. Even companies like Edcon who have been around for decades, have succumbed to the devastating financial losses brought about by the pandemic.

While most, if not all, businesses will lose out on revenue, there are ways to get creative with earning money during this time. We have found three ways to help you regain some financial security. Become an online seller This is the best time to fully explore the ways the internet can help you earn money. There are a variety of ways to set up a storefront online, but going the route of a familiar (and secure!) site is your quickest and safest bet. For the most part, Quicket is known as a ticketing platform, but they offer so much more than just tickets to the latest (now streaming) events.

You can list your merchandise for sale on their website using the same convenient method you would to list an event. Small businesses can sell “pay it forward” vouchers on the platform too, allowing their loyal customers to support them during the lockdown by buying vouchers that can be redeemed after the lockdown. Churches can set up collection pages to help them stay afloat during lockdown, If you are more interested in running a service like a livestream, lesson, webinar, or workshop you are now also able to protect access to your content or service by ticketing it.. Simply list your event, and add your streaming link (Youtube, Zoom, or any other link). The platform will then restrict access to your stream to ticket holders only.

Find a part-time job

If you are not creatively inclined and prefer a job with scheduled hours to plan your day, then finding a part-time job may be just the thing for you. Depending on the field you wish to venture into, there are many options available for you to choose from, including work-from-home customer service positions, or even remote IT positions. Sites like No Sweat Work are great because they are reliable, secure and even help with your taxes! It’s free to sign up, and you are able to apply for jobs that suit your abilities. Whether you’re an animator, accountant or an account manager, there are a great deal of opportunities available.

Teaching online

Before you freak out, you do not have to be a genius to become a tutor. You do, however, need to be pretty knowledgeable (they ask for an average of about 75% in subjects you want to teach), and have patience for others. If you work in the field you studied, or if you are still studying, becoming an online tutor is a great way to earn money while brushing up on your skills and knowledge. Visiting a site like Turtle Jar will show you how easy it is to sign up or apply to become a tutor. They handle all the admin, including contracts, your schedule and payments, to make it easier for you to focus on the teaching.

PERSONAL FIANCE