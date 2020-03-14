ABSA CEO Daniel Mminele makes some strategic changes

The new chief executive of Absa, Daniel Mminele, said that he had a mandate to review strategy and make changes if needed, as the lender reported a 3 percent rise in full-year profit and pushed back the timeline for meeting a key target.

Mminele took over the bank, which has been trying to improve performance since splitting from British parent Barclays in 2017, in January and a lingering question has been whether he would continue with the strategy set by long-time Absa boss Maria Ramos before her departure last year.

But in his first results presentation to analysts since taking over, Mminele said: “It has been almost two years since we began implementing this strategy, and we are now in a position to evaluate whether we are seeing the desired outcomes. In this regard, I have a full mandate to review our strategy and its execution and to make changes where necessary.”

Absa’s strategy encompassed a drive to win back market share lost while majority-owned by Barclays, and to grow its business across Africa. It set itself a series of ambitious targets in order to achieve this.

But like its peers, Absa faces an economy characterised by stagnant growth, high unemployment and rising living costs, and which tipped into recession in the final quarter of last year.