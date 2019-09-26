The data showed that average real take-home pay in August was R14385, a 0.2 percent decline.
“The decline in the BTPI is due to the late and back-dated increases of public servants’ wages last year. As the civil service makes up around 30 percent of the BTPI, late salary adjustments and the subsequent back dated increases influence the data somewhat,” said Mike Schüssler, the chief economist at economistscoza.
Therefore, if civil servant salaries had been paid on time last year, the BTPI increases would have been slightly lower in April to June, while the July and August changes would have been somewhat higher, he said.
“The slight decline is, therefore, overstated. We expect take-home pay to increase ever so slightly in the next few months,” said Schüssler.