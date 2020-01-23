File Image: IOL

Staying on top of your ‘admin’ can be tough, especially when life gets busy. Whether your driver’s licence is nearly due for renewal or tax season is looming, we sometimes slip up and fall behind on getting important to-dos sorted. One item that should never be left for tomorrow, is drawing up your last will and testament. But, according to the Master of the High Court’s most recent figures, more than 70% of working South Africans have done just that. They don't have wills.

The death of a loved one is a devastating experience to endure but it’s made so much more stressful if they didn’t have a valid will in place, says David Thomson, Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust, a division of Sanlam Personal Finance.

“As soon as you own any asset, even a bank savings account, you should consider drafting a will. A will allows you the last say on who should receive your assets after you pass away. If you do not have a will, everything you owned will be distributed to family and relatives according to the Intestate Succession Act, and this may not be to your liking.”

Characteristics of a Valid Will