Over the past five years, South Africa has experienced one of the weakest average growth rates in per capita gross domestic product among a range of emerging economies. This leaves the National Treasury with the challenge to increase revenue, as well as cut spending, in order to put the country on a path of fiscal sustainability.
Increasing revenue will be tough, as business and consumer conditions provide a tricky setting in which to raise additional taxes. South Africa’s relatively high corporate income tax rate (28 percent compared with a global average of 24.2 percent) and the government’s desire to attract foreign direct investment suggest little scope to raise corporate income rates further.
Similarly, an increase in personal income tax, the government’s largest source of revenue, would be difficult to implement in light of persistent consumer headwinds, including higher electricity tariffs, higher fuel prices, slower growth in nominal wages and rising unemployment.
Raising the rate of value-added tax (VAT) will also be a challenge. Even though South Africa’s VAT rate is comparatively low on a global scale, an increase now would come at a time when growth in household spending has fallen below 1 percent, compared to 2.8 percent when the VAT rate was increased in April 2018.