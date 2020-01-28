When buying an investment property, you should apply the same “rules” about location, condition and security as when buying a home for yourself.
That’s the word from Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group, who says that volatile equity markets, relatively low interest rates and banks eager to lend on residential property have spurred an increase in buy-to-let purchases this year, in spite of slow rental growth rates.
“An oversupply of new units in many popular areas and negotiable prices are also drawing investors back into the market, but they do need to remember that while price is important, cheap is very seldom best. The area in which a property is situated, its overall condition and security considerations are all equally important when acquiring a home to let.
“Depending on the area and your tenant target market, other factors that could make your property more attractive are good schools within walking distance, as well as convenient shops and health, entertainment, sports and public transport facilities. And in holiday or resort areas the most sought-after rental properties are always those closest to the main attraction, whether that is a beach, a mountain, a hot spring or a game reserve.”
What is more, he says, finding the right property – as well as reliable, creditworthy tenants – should never be left to luck. “Prospective investors should seek out a qualified, experienced and reputable estate agent to help them evaluate the soundness of any proposed property purchase, and to help qualify prospective tenants.