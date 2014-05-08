Stick with equities
There are some megatrends sweeping the world and investors should factor them into their investment decisions.28 February 2004 | Columnists
You may remember the blistering set of results MTN delivered for the six months ended September 30, 2003. Revenue was up 30 percent, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 61 percent, adjusted headline earnings per share by 102 percent, and total subscribers by a staggering 39 percent.14 February 2004 | Columnists
Despite the recent and overdue correction in the rand bull market, the strength of emerging market currencies and resource-based economies in general has given rise to scenarios that are perfect for South African investors. Really, the world is our oyster.16 January 2004 | Personal Finance
It is remarkable how when things go wrong, they do so in spectacular style. Four years ago Nedcor was top of the pops and a serious contender to acquire its rival Standard Bank. Now it is battling to absorb the relative minnow BoE. How the mighty have fallen. Nedcor has come crashing down and investors are gazing at the destruction of shareholder value left in its wake. This is most evident in the spectacular collapse of its share price (while other banks flirt daily with new highs) and the very real prospect of the 2003 financial year turning up a loss that may have serious implications for the dividend declaration.9 January 2004 | Personal Finance