Executive greed reveals the ugly face of capitalism

It is remarkable how when things go wrong, they do so in spectacular style. Four years ago Nedcor was top of the pops and a serious contender to acquire its rival Standard Bank. Now it is battling to absorb the relative minnow BoE. How the mighty have fallen. Nedcor has come crashing down and investors are gazing at the destruction of shareholder value left in its wake. This is most evident in the spectacular collapse of its share price (while other banks flirt daily with new highs) and the very real prospect of the 2003 financial year turning up a loss that may have serious implications for the dividend declaration.