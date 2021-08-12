Why crypto is no gold

Bitcoin and a slew of other cryptocurrencies are gaining traction as alternatives to fiat currencies as mediums of exchange. But could they also challenge gold as the ultimate store of value?

To my mind, there are so few similarities between gold and Bitcoin that to compare them seems like a waste of time. Gold is easy to understand. We can see it, feel it, mold it. It has many uses and limited supply. Through the centuries we have accepted it as money and stored it in large quantities as national reserves. Bitcoin is new. It is complex. And it was created out of nothing.

But we should not dismiss Bitcoin’s utility as a medium of exchange or a store of value without some (even rudimentary) research and analysis. We should also note that different people have different investment objectives, time horizons and risk budgets. So, there may be diverse conclusions as to its utility. Let me offer mine.

I like gold as a store of value in investment portfolios because it typically shines during times of financial stress. It acts as a safe-haven asset, with a proven track record of preserving and even improving value during market dislocations. It is an insurance policy against government economic mismanagement, which could lead to currency devaluation and rising borrowing costs.