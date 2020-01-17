The office of the US trade representative is set to hold public hearings in Washington DC on January 30 on whether South Africa remains eligible for its current GSP designation, which allows it preferential duty-free access to US markets for selected export products.
In a statement, the Copyright Coalition of South Africa said this had been called into question as a result of last year’s passing of the bill and urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to send it back to parliament.
Critics say the bill, which would effectively allow the free use of copyrighted content, would infringe on intellectual property rights.
“The Copyright Coalition of South Africa is calling on President Ramaphosa to act now before it is too late,” coalition chairperson Collen Dlamini said yesterday.