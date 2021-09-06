61% of SA badly impacted financially by Covid-19, 43% in arrears on their accounts

It’s been a long winter of discontent and many consumers are drowning in debt. This spring, timeous action and a few smart, practical adjustments – especially when it comes to settling debt, planning wisely, cutting costs and saving - could bring about a positive financial change of season.

TransUnion’s latest Consumer Pulse Index indicates that 61% of South Africans have been negatively impacted financially by Covid-19, with many of them intending to cover shortfalls from their savings or by borrowing from friends and family. According to Experian’s most recent Consumer Default Index (CDI), South African consumer debt has surged to R1.9 trillion, with vehicle loans, credit cards and personal loans being the biggest defaulting culprits. It adds that consumers are increasingly accessing personal loans and using available revolving credit card facilities to cover daily living expenses.