Debt Index: Consumers borrowing to make up income shortfall

South African consumers are increasingly using unsecured debt to supplement their declining incomes and, on average, those who are financially distressed are spending R6 of every R10 they earn to pay back debt.

This was one of the findings in DebtBusters’ Q3 debt index. The analysis tracks client trends quarter-on-quarter and over the past four years.

“It’s significant that clients approaching us during the last quarter have on average 5.9 credit agreements, compared to 7.4 in 2016. This is the lowest in a decade and indicates that people are becoming financially distressed and seeking help much sooner than before,” says Benay Sager, DebtBusters’ chief operating officer.

The index shows a very apparent decline in real income growth during the quarter, with nominal incomes on average 2% lower than in 2016.

“If you factor in a very conservative 18% compounded inflation growth over the same period, then real incomes have declined by 20% over the past four years. In reality most consumers probably experience a greater impact because increases in the prices of some essentials such as electricity and petrol were substantially higher than the reported inflation rate,” says Sager.