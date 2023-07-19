Escaping from the debt trap. What are your options?

The Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2022 states that consumers spend 62.3% of their net disposable household income to service debt. This figure is very worrying. It clearly indicates that consumers find themselves in a debt trap, causing stress, and anxiety, eroding productivity and limiting consumers' ability to achieve their financial goals by Jeremy Chetty.

The debt trap occurs when consumers accumulate excessive debt, especially unsecured personal loans, and then struggle to make the required payments, often resulting in a cycle of borrowing and indebtedness.