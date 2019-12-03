The festive season is on our doorstep and while most of us are looking forward to unwinding and switching off, the one thing that we cannot switch off from is managing our money efficiently. If anything, December and January are the two months in the year during which we need to give our finances extra thought and attention.
FNB shares simple tips to help you manage credit over the festive season:
Don’t splurge during the festive season
While it’s always tempting to spend during the festive season, it is important to stick to your budget to avoid over spending. Sticking to your budget will ensure that you are in control of your money to cover all your financial obligations.
Use your bonus wisely