South African consumers owe over R2 trillion, of which a tenth is overdue – report

The Eighty20 Credit Stress Report for the third quarter 2021, compiled in collaboration with credit bureau XDS, shows that the current balance on all consumer loans is just over R2 trillion, with half of that in mortgages, just under a quarter in vehicle finance, and the rest in unsecured loans, credit cards and retail accounts. (The report does not cover the informal “mashonisa” loan market.)

The overdue balance on all loans is almost R200 billion (9.4% of the total balance, compared with 8.8% in Q2), up from R160bn two years ago. The stress in the middle class can be seen in the overdue balance on secured products, which has increased by almost 30% year-on-year.