CAPE TOWN – No-one wants to default on their bond instalments or other account payments, but often in January and February, there just isn’t enough money to go around after a big holiday splurge in December.

“SA consumers are unfortunately not very good at saving or budgeting,” says Rudi Botha, chief executive of BetterBond*, SA’s leading bond originator, “so defaults on bonds and rents are always the highest at the start of the year, when many families have to cope with extra back-to-school and back-to-work expenses on top of bigger credit and store card repayments after their festive season spending.