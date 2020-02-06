Valentine’s Day is meant to be about romance, but before you swoon over the red roses, it’s also a good time to remind yourself how important it is to safeguard your financial life.
Here are some bad habits, and we don’t mean buying plastic roses for your love, to dump right now:
Expecting your partner to look after you financially - Blessers and sugar daddies are not a good investment. Nothing is guaranteed. Even in a solid relationship where your partner brings in all the income, you could lose that person overnight, or end up divorced. How will that affect you financially?
Staying in a bad relationship because you can’t afford to get out - Talk to your financial adviser about putting together a plan that gives you an emergency fund if you need to leave quickly as well as how you can manage on your own in the future.
Being ignorant about policies - If your financial planning includes life cover in the event of your partner’s death, make sure the correct people are nominated as beneficiaries i.e you and/or your children. Check the details on an ongoing basis and to make sure that the policy is still valid and all premiums are up to date.