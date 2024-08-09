3 ways that businesses can support young employees in an evolving work environment

Millennials (currently aged 28 – 43 years old) and members of Generation Z (currently aged 12 – 27 years old), have very different needs and expectations in the workplace than their older counterparts. By understanding what these unique characteristics are, employers can harness young peoples’ predisposition for innovative thinking, their new-era creativity and their potential to become invaluable human assets. Weighing in on this is Amogelang Montane, Human Resource Business Partner at specialist small and medium enterprise (SME) financier, Business Partners Limited, who says that with young generations either at the stage of trying to grow their careers or entering the workplace, employers need to take the time to understand their distinct traits. “Any investment into the careers of your younger employees is an investment into the long-term growth and success of your business.

Bear in mind that even if the young people you employ today are no longer a part of your business over the next decade, the time you spend working and engaging with them now will give you the practical tools you need to understand future employees. It’s therefore important from the outset, that employers see the differences exhibited by younger employees as strengths rather than weaknesses. “This positive mindset will give you the strong foundation you need to build and shape the workforce your business needs to thrive,” he says. Make purpose the priority One of the markers that distinguishes younger employees from older ones is the importance they place on purpose. As digital natives, today’s younger generations are accustomed to life in the fast lane and having to adapt to a world that is in a constant state of evolution. Purpose provides young people with a sense of direction and clarity amidst what can often be a noisy, chaotic existence.

The same holds true within the workplace, where more and more young people are looking for a sense of purpose to serve as their guiding light. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, more than 87% of young people report that having a sense of purpose is important to their overall job satisfaction and wellbeing at work. “Employers can meet this need by clearly communicating the company purpose to young employees and demonstrating how their work contributes to meeting the company goals and purpose. Employers should also give more autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their projects and responsibilities. Employees should also be encouraged to set personal and professional goals, and they should be supported in achieving these aims.‘ Furthermore, when young employees reach benchmarks and milestones that have been set as measurable targets, it’s important to inculcate a culture of reward and recognition for a job well done,” says Montane.

Provide a clear career path According to the Harvard Business Review, young people – who are naturally more purpose-driven – also value having a clear vision of what lies ahead. This may be linked to the fact that for many young employees, a clear career trajectory provides a sense of stability and assurance in uncertain times. For employers, this means keeping channels of communication open with new hires and sharing your vision for them, their department, the business and its place in your sector.

As Montane recommends: “if you see your newly recruited employee as someone you can invest in and someone who will grow with the company over the long run, communicate this clearly and openly from the beginning. Likewise, if they are being employed to fulfil a temporary gap or need, let them know this, so that both parties can be clear about what their expectations should be.” Support holistic wellbeing The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic brought issues around mental health in the workplace into stark focus. Now, a few years after the pandemic years, younger generations are leading the charge toward jobs that are in-tune with their mental and emotional needs.

Jobs are no longer seen as tasks that exist in complete isolation from other aspects such as self-care, family time and leisure activities. Rather, young people are more inclined to embark on career paths that can be a part of their life, rather than separate from it. For young people, ‘work-life harmony’ is the new ‘work-life balance.’ And, if young people don’t get what they need in terms of their holistic wellbeing, they are more than willing to pull the plug on a dead-end, unfulfilling or overly demanding job. According to TNM’s latest report the hashtags #quietquitting and #greatresignation now have over 500 million views on TikTok – an indicator of how serious younger generations are about their long-term wellbeing. “Employers can foster a positive workplace where mental and emotional health is prioritised by promoting a culture of openness and support. They can start by encouraging regular check-ins with colleagues to discuss workloads and stress levels, ensuring that everyone feels heard and valued. Additionally, employers can invest in mental health resources such as employee wellness programmes, counseling services, stress management workshops, and relaxation spaces within the workplace.